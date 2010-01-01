Find out how it works.
Get an NTTA TollTag
Your vehicle must have an NTTA TollTag to be eligible to qualify for HOV discounts.
Download the
GoCarma App
Ensure each person in your car has the GoCarma app set up on their phone.
Drive on the TEXpress Lanes
GoCarma verifies your HOV status automatically during peak periods.
Get HOV Toll Discounts
An HOV toll discount appears on your bill for your peak period HOV trips.
Riding with kids?
No phone? No problem.
If you share your commute with someone who does not have a smartphone, including a child, you may be eligible for a GoCarma Occupant Pass.
Eliminates distracted driving.
No need to open the app, interact with the app or self-declare your HOV Status before each trip. The GoCarma app activates automatically in TEXpress Lanes during weekday peak periods only. Simply use the app to review your recent transactions.
It works automatically.
GoCarma uses GPS & Bluetooth technology when you drive in a TEXPRESS Lane to verify your HOV status. You automatically qualify when 2 GoCarma users travel together.
Your privacy is protected.
Your privacy is important, so GoCarma never shares your personal data with anyone. EVER. The app only uses GPS data when you travel in a TEXpress Lane during weekday periods, and this data expires automatically after 60 days.
Chat with our support team in the app.
Have questions? Take advantage of our extensive knowledge base and support community online, or just use the app to chat directly with our support team right here in Dallas.
What drivers are saying:
“With GoCarma, I’m saving about $150 each month on my tolls. It feels good to be doing our part to cut traffic congestion and emissions on our commute.”
Sarah, Bishop Arts District
“GoCarma has been a life saver for a commuter and first time mom on the go!”
Madison, North Dallas
“The HOV discount means being on time to my son's hockey practice after school. GoCarma makes a difference for us financially.”
Jim, Fort Worth
“GoCarma makes it more affordable to use the express lanes, allowing family members to get to work and class on time.”
Mitchel, Grand Prairie
Our partners.
We are working with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and TEXpress Lanes to bring this exciting technology to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.